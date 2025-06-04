All about Netflix's 'Jay Kelly,' starring George Clooney, Adam Sandler
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Noah Baumbach is set to release his new film, Jay Kelly, on Netflix this December. The movie features Hollywood heavyweights George Clooney and Adam Sandler in lead roles.
Baumbach is known for his previous works such as The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), Marriage Story, and White Noise.
He has also co-written the Oscar-nominated script for Barbie.
Here's all about his next.
Co-creation
The screenplay is co-written by Emily Mortimer
The screenplay for Jay Kelly has been co-written by actor Emily Mortimer, who has previously penned episodes for Doll & Em and The Pursuit of Love. She will also be seen in the film.
The movie is produced by David Heyman and Amy Pascal.
Ensemble cast
A look at the star-studded cast
Apart from Clooney and Sandler, Jay Kelly boasts a star-studded ensemble.
The film stars Laura Dern, Billy Crudup, Grace Edwards, Stacy Keach, Riley Keough, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Lecky, Thaddea Graham, and Jim Broadbent, among others.
Actor-filmmaker Greta Gerwig, who's also the wife of Baumbach, is part of the cast, too.
Release schedule
'Jay Kelly' to stream on Netflix from December 5
Jay Kelly is scheduled to hit American theaters on November 14. It will then be available for streaming on Netflix from December 5.
The film's plot details are still under wraps, but it has been described as a "heartbreaking comedy."