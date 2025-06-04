What's the story

Acclaimed filmmaker Noah Baumbach is set to release his new film, Jay Kelly, on Netflix this December. The movie features Hollywood heavyweights George Clooney and Adam Sandler in lead roles.

Baumbach is known for his previous works such as The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), Marriage Story, and White Noise.

He has also co-written the Oscar-nominated script for Barbie.

