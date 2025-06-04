5 shows to binge-watch before 'Stranger Things 5' arrives
The Netflix series Stranger Things has taken the world by storm with its supernatural mystery, 1980s nostalgia, and intriguing character dynamics.
If you're looking for more thrilling adventures and eerie tales before Season 5 arrives, here are five shows like Stranger Things that will keep you hooked.
This guide also tells you how and where to stream these shows in India!
#1
'Dark'
Dark, a tight-spun German series, explores time travel and the hidden secrets of four estranged families in Winden.
As children go missing, the investigation reveals a complex web of events spanning generations.
Group of children leading the show, intricate narrative, and dark atmosphere are all points that will remind viewers of Stranger Things.
Stream it on Netflix.
#2
'The Umbrella Academy'
The Umbrella Academy, the sci-fi show that ended with four seasons last year, follows a group of siblings and their eccentric billionaire father.
There is family drama, time travel, and supernatural elements tied together with humor-amid-tragedy being a running theme, quite akin to Stranger Things.
Stream it on Netflix.
#3
'The End of the F *ing World'
The End of the F***ing World is an offbeat story about a self-proclaimed psychopath and a rebel teen he plans to kill.
However, his plans get kind of changed due to some "unwelcome" circumstances.
The underlying tension and gore will remind viewers of some ST scenes.
Stream both seasons on Netflix.
#4
'Wednesday'
If any show has been able to overtake Stranger Things in terms of pop culture buzz and viewership, it has been Wednesday.
Wednesday is a coming-of-age series centered around Wednesday Addams as she navigates life at Nevermore Academy.
The show blends gothic charm and murder mystery with quirky characters.
Stream it on Netflix. New season is coming soon.
#5
'Yellowjackets'
Yellowjackets is a thriller that follows a high school girls' soccer team stranded in the wild after a plane crash.
The tale alternates between their survival ordeal and the present-day lives of the survivors, uncovering deep secrets and psychological trauma.
Stream it on Amazon Prime Video.