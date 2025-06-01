'Stranger Things' S05: Netflix reveals release dates with thrilling teaser
The fifth and final season of the popular Netflix series Stranger Things will premiere on November 26, the streaming giant announced at its Tudum fan event in Los Angeles on Saturday.
A thrilling teaser was also revealed, which hints at a suspenseful final ride.
The upcoming season will be divided into three volumes, with the second volume releasing on Christmas 2025 and the third volume (the finale) premiering on New Year's Eve.
Here's everything to know.
Watch the teaser here
Volume 1 - November 26
Volume 2 - December 25
Volume 3 - December 31
Volume 1 - November 26
Volume 2 - December 25
Volume 3 - December 31 pic.twitter.com/4jxF8M7ye8
'Stranger Things' S05: New cast members and time jump
The fifth season of Stranger Things will feature new cast members Linda Hamilton, Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux.
They will join the main cast including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Natalia Dyer, and Charlie Heaton.
The upcoming season will also introduce a time jump to fall 1987.
To recall, the fourth season ended with Vecna opening a gate to the Upside Down, which caused widespread destruction in Hawkins.
'Stranger Things' S05: Episode titles and returning cast members
Last year, Netflix revealed the episode titles for Stranger Things S05.
The episodes are titled The Crawl, The Vanishing of _____, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape From Camazotz, The Bridge and The Rightside Up.
Returning cast members include Sadie Sink, Brett Gelman, Maya Hawke and Jamie Campbell Bower.
Bower will reprise his role as Vecna from Season 4.