The fifth and final season of the popular Netflix series Stranger Things will premiere on November 26, the streaming giant announced at its Tudum fan event in Los Angeles on Saturday.

A thrilling teaser was also revealed, which hints at a suspenseful final ride.

The upcoming season will be divided into three volumes, with the second volume releasing on Christmas 2025 and the third volume (the finale) premiering on New Year's Eve.

