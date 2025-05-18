May 18, 202509:47 am

What's the story

Suriya's Tamil film Retro is now running in theaters.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, known for helming Petta and Pizza, the romantic action drama released on May 1 to mixed reviews.

Missed it in theaters? Fret not.

Retro is scheduled for an OTT release on Netflix on June 5, reported OTTPlay.