Suriya's 'Retro' might arrive on Netflix on this date
What's the story
Suriya's Tamil film Retro is now running in theaters.
Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, known for helming Petta and Pizza, the romantic action drama released on May 1 to mixed reviews.
Missed it in theaters? Fret not.
Retro is scheduled for an OTT release on Netflix on June 5, reported OTTPlay.
Streaming date
'Retro' Netflix release details
Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights for Retro and announced earlier this year that the film would be a part of its content slate.
However, an official confirmation from Netflix about its premiere date is awaited.
Meanwhile, you can catch up on Subbaraj's last release, Jigarthanda DoubleX, also available on Netflix.
Film synopsis
'Retro' plot and cast details
Retro narrates the story of Paari Vel, an adopted son of a gangster who loathes him.
After leaving behind his violent past to marry his love, Paari is pulled back into his old life and becomes the savior of his ancestors living on an island.
The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, and Karunas.
Retro is produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their banner, 2D Entertainment.
The movie marks Subbaraj and Suriya's first collaboration.