Zee Cine Awards 2025: Kartik, Shraddha bag top honors
What's the story
The 2025 Zee Cine Awards, held in Mumbai on Saturday, was a star-studded affair with the likes of Jacqueline Fernandez, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah, and Kriti Sanon gracing the event.
Shraddha Kapoor won the Best Actress award for her role in Stree 2, while Kartik Aaryan took home the Best Actor award for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
Laapataa Ladies, Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Amar Singh Chamkila also bagged several honors throughout the night.
Film honors
'Stree 2' emerged as the best film
Amar Kaushik's Stree 2 was the Best Film of the night.
The movie, which boasts an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, was a major box office success.
Laapataa Ladies won for Best Cinematography and Expert Costume Design, while Amar Singh Chamkila won for Best Production Design, Best Lyrics, and Best Editing.
Best VFX went to Munjya.
Technical awards
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Stree 2' shone in technical categories
In technical categories, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Sandeep Shirodkar won for Expert Background Score and Stree 2's Kingshuk Moran bagged the award for Expert Sound Design.
The Best Music award was bestowed upon Sachin-Jigar for Stree 2.
Event highlights
Performances and interactions at Zee Cine Awards 2025
The Zee Cine Awards 2025 wasn't just about awards; it also saw performances by Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Rashmika Mandanna.
Aaryan danced to his hit number from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, while Mandanna flaunted her moves from Saami Saami, a chartbuster from Pushpa.
Clips from the event showed Panday chatting with Kriti Sanon and hugging Aaryan, while Tamannaah got the crowd moving with her dance on Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2.