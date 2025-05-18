What's the story

The 2025 Zee Cine Awards, held in Mumbai on Saturday, was a star-studded affair with the likes of Jacqueline Fernandez, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah, and Kriti Sanon gracing the event.

Shraddha Kapoor won the Best Actress award for her role in Stree 2, while Kartik Aaryan took home the Best Actor award for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Laapataa Ladies, Stree 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Amar Singh Chamkila also bagged several honors throughout the night.