Netflix's 'The Four Seasons' Season 2: What to expect
What's the story
Netflix's popular comedy-drama series, The Four Seasons, has been a major hit for the streaming giant, thanks to its star-studded cast and engaging plot.
The show follows three couples over a year, vacationing together in different seasons.
The first season ended with a shocking cliffhanger, leaving fans eagerly awaiting news about Season 2.
Here's everything we know about it.
Spoiler ahead
Season 1 finale: A tragic end
The first season of The Four Seasons concluded on a tragic note, with Nick (Steve Carell) dying in a car accident while vacationing with his new girlfriend, Ginny (Erika Henningsen), and her friends.
This brought the group together for his funeral and led to a few reconciliations among the characters.
In a shocking twist, it was revealed that Ginny is pregnant with Nick's child.
Renewal prospects
Season 2: Possibilities and challenges
Earlier this week, Netflix officially confirmed that The Four Seasons has been renewed for a second season.
Co-creator Tracey Wigfield teased a little about what is to come.
She said, "If we did another season (she said this before the greenlighting), we would want the same group of friends, and we'd want Ginny to really be tied in there because she and Anne are going to have children who are siblings."
Cast commitments
Scheduling challenges for the cast
While things are set, details about the cast and release windows would depend on the production schedule.
The A-list cast's busy schedules could be a challenge for wrapping things up fast.
Tina Fey, currently, is executive producing The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, while Colman Domingo has eight other projects in the making, including a Michael Jackson biopic and an adaptation of The Running Man.
This could mean fans may have to wait a while.