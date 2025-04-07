'White Lotus' goes continental: Season 4 to unfold in Europe
What's the story
The third season of the critically acclaimed HBO series The White Lotus aired its finale recently, and fans are eager to find out its next destination.
Famous for its lavish beachside resorts, the show will break the mold in Season 4.
Creator Mike White teased a change in setting during the Season 3 finale. He said, "For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular."
Location speculation
Four Seasons in Europe might be the next bet
The first three seasons of The White Lotus were set in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand, respectively. The series was renewed for a fourth season earlier this year.
Deadline reported earlier that the HBO drama series was eyeing a Four Seasons hotel in Europe for the new season. However, nothing has been finalized.
White assured fans that while the beach setting might change, the theme will remain the same. "There's always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels."
Location details
French Riviera is a hot candidate
In February, HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi confirmed they are scouting places for the next season and will know soon. She added, "I can't really say where we're going to land, but chances are somewhere in Europe."
The White Lotus has been working with the Four Seasons chain whose hotels double as White Lotus resorts.
One of the many European locations under consideration is the French Riviera.