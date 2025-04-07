What's the story

The third season of the critically acclaimed HBO series The White Lotus aired its finale recently, and fans are eager to find out its next destination.

Famous for its lavish beachside resorts, the show will break the mold in Season 4.

Creator Mike White teased a change in setting during the Season 3 finale. He said, "For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular."