Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's firm rejection, President Trump continues to express interest in acquiring Greenland for its rich resources and strategic importance.

This follows his recent demand for Panama to return control of the Panama Canal to the US, criticizing its passage fees for American vessels, a move that was defended by Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Donald Trump has shown interest in buying Greenland

After Panama Canal, Trump wants US to buy Greenland

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:45 pm Dec 23, 202401:45 pm

What's the story United States President-elect Donald Trump has once again shown interest in buying Greenland, a territory under Denmark but with autonomous rule. The idea was first floated during his first term from 2017 to 2021. In a post on Truth Social, Trump highlighted the strategic importance of Greenland for national security and global freedom. He said US ownership and control of the island is an "absolute necessity."

Opposition response

Trump's Greenland proposal met with resistance from Denmark

Trump's idea of buying Greenland has received staunch opposition from Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Firmly rejecting the idea, Frederiksen had said, "Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland." Despite the pushback, Trump continues to push for US control over the island owing to its rich natural resources and geopolitical importance.

Military interest

Greenland's strategic importance and US military presence

Though Greenland is a part of North America, geopolitically it is tied to Europe through Denmark. The US has long been interested in the country, which operates the Pituffik Space Base on Greenland's northwest coast, underscoring its military interest in the region. Despite being geographically North American, Greenland maintains political ties with Europe and receives funding from the European Union as an associated overseas territory.

Canal controversy

Trump's demand for Panama Canal control

Trump's renewed interest in Greenland comes after he recently demanded Panama to return the Panama Canal's control to the US. He criticized what he called "ridiculous" passage fees for American vessels. Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino, however, defended his country's independence and justified the canal fees as reasonable. The US built the canal in 1914 and controlled it until December 31, 1999, when it was officially handed over to Panama based on 1997 treaties.