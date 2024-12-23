After Panama Canal, Trump wants US to buy Greenland
United States President-elect Donald Trump has once again shown interest in buying Greenland, a territory under Denmark but with autonomous rule. The idea was first floated during his first term from 2017 to 2021. In a post on Truth Social, Trump highlighted the strategic importance of Greenland for national security and global freedom. He said US ownership and control of the island is an "absolute necessity."
Trump's Greenland proposal met with resistance from Denmark
Trump's idea of buying Greenland has received staunch opposition from Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Firmly rejecting the idea, Frederiksen had said, "Greenland is not for sale. Greenland is not Danish. Greenland belongs to Greenland." Despite the pushback, Trump continues to push for US control over the island owing to its rich natural resources and geopolitical importance.
Greenland's strategic importance and US military presence
Though Greenland is a part of North America, geopolitically it is tied to Europe through Denmark. The US has long been interested in the country, which operates the Pituffik Space Base on Greenland's northwest coast, underscoring its military interest in the region. Despite being geographically North American, Greenland maintains political ties with Europe and receives funding from the European Union as an associated overseas territory.
Trump's demand for Panama Canal control
Trump's renewed interest in Greenland comes after he recently demanded Panama to return the Panama Canal's control to the US. He criticized what he called "ridiculous" passage fees for American vessels. Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino, however, defended his country's independence and justified the canal fees as reasonable. The US built the canal in 1914 and controlled it until December 31, 1999, when it was officially handed over to Panama based on 1997 treaties.