From Dhillon to Ramaswamy: Meet Indian Americans in Trump cabinet

Dec 10, 2024

What's the story US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Indian-American lawyer Harmeet K Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the US Department of Justice. Trump made the announcement on his social media platform, Truth Social. "I am pleased to nominate Harmeet Dhillon as Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the US Department of Justice," he wrote.

Who is Harmeet Dhillon

Born in Chandigarh, India, Dhillon moved to the US with her family when she was two. She was raised in North Carolina before moving to New York City. After graduating from Dartmouth College with a degree in Classical Literature, she received her law degree from the University of Virginia. Her early career involved clerking for Judge Paul V Niemeyer and working in the Justice Department's Civil Division.

Dhillon's career and political involvement

In 2006, Dhillon started her own law practice in San Francisco, focusing on commercial litigation and First Amendment rights. She has been a leading figure in Republican politics, serving as vice chairwoman of the California Republican Party and as a member of the Republican National Committee. In 2016, she made history by becoming the first Indian-American to take the stage at the GOP Convention.

Trump praises Dhillon's career and commitment

Trump lauded Dhillon's career, saying she has always protected civil liberties and is one of the country's top election lawyers. In her new role at the DOJ, she will be a "tireless defender of our Constitutional rights," and will "enforce our Civil Rights and Election Laws FAIRLY and FIRMLY," Trump announced.

Usha Vance to become 1st Indian-origin Second Lady

Usha Vance, the wife of Vice President-elect JD Vance, will be the first Indian-origin Second Lady of the US. Born to Indian immigrant parents from Andhra Pradesh, she grew up in San Diego and met her husband at Yale Law School. Her appointment is yet another significant inclusion of an Indian-American in Trump's upcoming administration.

Other Indian Americans in key roles

Kolkata-born Stanford University Health Policy professor Jay Bhattacharya has been appointed Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Kashyap Patel, who worked on intelligence reform in Trump's first term, will be Director of the FBI. Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will co-head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with Elon Musk. These appointments highlight the strong presence of Indian-Americans in Trump's next administration.