'The Four Seasons': All about Tina Fey-Steve Carell's Netflix series
What's the story
The Four Seasons, a new comedy series co-created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, takes viewers on a year-long journey with three couples. The Netflix show is a modern reimagining of the classic 1981 film directed by Alan Alda.
Fey, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Steve Carell star in the ensemble cast.
Premiering on May 1, it explores the complexities and joys of long-term relationships through amusing vacations in each season.
Cast dynamics
Fey has worked with both Carell and Forte before
The Four Seasons features an all-star cast who have worked together in the past.
Fey and Forte worked on 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live, while Fey starred alongside Carell in Date Night.
Their years of friendship off-screen add to the show's chemistry.
Calvani, who is new to most of the group, told Netflix Tudum that warmth and smiles were present on set.
Kenney-Silver also praised the cast, saying, "There's not a dud in the bunch."
Series theme
Long-time friends find out about one couple's impending split
Fisher, one of the creators, highlighted the significance of long-term friendships in the series, saying, "In addition to having a spouse...you also need this group of old friends who can also tell the story of your life and where you've been."
The show explores touching questions as the group finds out about one couple's impending split.
Fey added, "A specific thing that's been nice about this series is taking time to have real scenes and moments."
Character insights
Meet the cast: Characters in 'The Four Seasons'
Fey plays Kate, a character whose love holds the friend group together. She's with Jake (Forte), an "earnestly sweet" guy.
Carell is Nick, the finance guy, looking to try something new.
Kenney-Silver's Anne is a ceramicist with a sense of humor, while Domingo plays Danny, an architect with an adventurous streak.
Calvani, who is friends with Domingo in real life, plays Claude, a stay-at-home husband.
Erika Henningsen rounds out the cast as Ginny, the new person in the long-established group.