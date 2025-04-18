What's the story

The Four Seasons, a new comedy series co-created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, takes viewers on a year-long journey with three couples. The Netflix show is a modern reimagining of the classic 1981 film directed by Alan Alda.

Fey, Will Forte, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Steve Carell star in the ensemble cast.

Premiering on May 1, it explores the complexities and joys of long-term relationships through amusing vacations in each season.