What's the story

S Sashikanth's Test, streaming on Netflix, boasts a strong ensemble cast in the form of Siddharth, R Madhavan, and Nayanthara.

It also has an interesting, ripe backdrop and combines the lives of three diametrically different characters.

However, it is undercut by its weak, haphazard writing, becoming an excessively long, soporific, and dull affair you eventually couldn't care less about.