Nayanthara promotes Hibiscus tea, deletes post after Liver Doc's opposition

By Isha Sharma 11:57 am Jul 29, 2024

What's the story Nayanthara recently removed a social media post in which she extolled the alleged health benefits of hibiscus tea. Nayanthara had claimed in her post that hibiscus tea, rich in antioxidants, was beneficial for various health conditions. However, The Liver Doc, who recently took down Samantha Ruth Prabhu's claims about the alleged benefits of hydrogen peroxide, criticized her for "misleading her 8.7M followers," stating that none of the health benefits she attributed to hibiscus tea had been scientifically proven.

Criticism

He claimed Nayanthara blew her 'health-illiteracy trumpet'

Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, known as The Liver Doc on social media, is a specialist in gut microbiome modulation at the Liver Institute. He wrote, "If she had stopped at hibiscus tea is kind of tasty, that would have been ok. But no, they have to go ahead and blow their health-illiteracy trumpet and also claim that hibiscus tea is helpful in diabetes, high blood pressure, acne, antibacterial, and protects against the flu."

Attack

'Delusional and disservice to public health'

Dr. Phillips also criticized what he called the "absurd and unscientific theory of hot and cold foods principle" in Ayurveda. "There are no studies to prove that hibiscus tea prevents acne or is antibacterial or prevents seasonal infections in humans. Evidence, or it did not happen. To claim otherwise is delusional and a disservice to public health." He also claimed that the actor's post was "an advertisement for her 'celebrity nutritionist' Munmum Ganeriwal.

Health advisory

The Liver Doc advises caution with hibiscus tea consumption

He strongly advised against the regular consumption of hibiscus tea due to insufficient evidence on its safety, stating it's "better to be safe than sorry." He also clarified that hibiscus tea is made from Hibiscus Sabdariffa or Roselle, not to be confused with Hibiscus Macranthus, a herb claimed to promote male fertility and increase testosterone. "So men and women in reproductive age groups, PLEASE DO NOT consume hibiscus tea on a regular basis."

Twitter Post

Expert opinion

What do experts say about the tea?

According to Medical News Today, "Hibiscus tea has several potential health benefits, including lowering blood pressure, lowering 'bad' cholesterol, and aiding in weight management." "However, as researchers are still learning about the effects of hibiscus tea, more large-scale trials are necessary to confirm the benefits. There are also some potential risks of drinking hibiscus tea for those who are pregnant, taking other medications, or living with certain health conditions."