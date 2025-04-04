'Nepo kids are glorified': Neil Nitin Mukesh on nepotism
What's the story
Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh recently spoke up about the controversial topic of nepotism in Bollywood.
Speaking to ANI, he said that an artist's success is largely dependent on their talent.
"If there was any benefit of nepotism, then today I would have been somewhere else," he said.
"Nepo kid is glorified in our field as being an actor; whatever we do, we are noticed immediately."
Creative identity
Mukesh emphasized the importance of creativity in an artist's identity
Coming from a family of artists—his father is playback singer Nitin Mukesh, and grandfather is veteran singer Mukesh—Mukesh also addressed the pressure of being compared to his illustrious family.
"Any artist makes their identity with their own creativity," said Mukesh, adding, "My love was for acting and I have been doing it since my childhood."
"I have come to this field. Of course, my father and grandfather belong to this line. This is my world."
Industry struggles
'Being the son of a star creates more pressure'
Despite coming from a family, Mukesh stressed he still struggles in the industry.
"Even today I know that after every film," there will be struggle for the next, he said.
"In fact, being the son of a star creates more pressure as you are continuously compared with them."
He mentioned Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, and Vikrant Massey, who have no film connections but are doing phenomenally well with their talent.
Talent triumph
This was Mukesh's biggest challenge
Praising these actors for their work, Mukesh said, "I don't think they have any filmy connection or identity. But look at what a first-class job they are doing, because of their talent."
He admitted to his own struggles as an actor, saying, "First of all, to make people realize that a singer's son can act."
"And even today, after so many films, after so many years, it's been 20 years, I'm working... But I still feel a kind of struggle..."
Career highlights
Mukesh's latest work and upcoming projects
Mukesh, who has appeared in movies such as New York, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Golmaal Again, and Saaho, was recently seen in the corruption-exposing drama Hisaab Barabar. The movie hit ZEE5 in January this year.
Despite a triumphant career, Mukesh still seeks recognition in the industry.
"If it was just about nepo kid, it would have been a privilege," he concluded.