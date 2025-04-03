What's the story

The much-loved comedy-drama series, Panchayat, is returning with its fourth season. The show's makers announced the news on the fifth anniversary of its premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

The new season will stream from July 2, 2025.

The series has a stellar cast that includes Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.