Prime Video confirms 'Panchayat' Season 4's premiere on July 2
What's the story
The much-loved comedy-drama series, Panchayat, is returning with its fourth season. The show's makers announced the news on the fifth anniversary of its premiere on Amazon Prime Video.
The new season will stream from July 2, 2025.
The series has a stellar cast that includes Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha.
Promotional video
'Panchayat' Season 4 announcement came with a video
To celebrate the occasion, Amazon Prime Video dropped a promo video with actors Kumar and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya star Jia Manek, as well as viral sensation Darshan Magdum.
In a fun montage involving all famous lines and memes from the show, the clip confirmed the release date for the forthcoming season.
Naturally, the announcement has excited fans who have been looking forward to the next installment of the beloved series.
Series overview
'Panchayat' plot and production details
Panchayat is a comedy-drama series that revolves around the life of an engineering graduate who takes up the job of a Panchayat secretary in a fictional Uttar Pradesh village, Phulera.
Over its five-year run, the show has earned a loyal fanbase.
Season 4 is produced by The Viral Fever and created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar. Kumar also writes the series, while Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya direct it.