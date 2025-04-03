David Schwimmer couldn't stand the 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' theme song for years
David Schwimmer, who is known for playing Ross Geller on the legendary sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, recently revealed that he couldn't bear to listen to the show's theme song, I'll Be There for You by The Rembrandts, for years.
The actor opened up about this on the Making a Scene podcast hosted by Matt Lucas and David Walliams.
He admitted that hearing the song on repeat during his rise to fame made him miserable.
Overwhelming fame
'I just had that reaction...'
Schwimmer explained, "I'll be really honest, there was a time for quite a while that just hearing the theme song would really... uggh."
"You know what I mean? I just had that reaction. I just had heard it so many times. Any time you'd go on a show or a talk show or an interview, that would be your intro song. So I just didn't have the greatest response to it."
Fame adjustment
Schwimmer's struggle with sudden fame
The actor also spoke about his battle with sudden fame after the show became a worldwide sensation.
He remembered a particular instance in 1994 when he understood he could no longer walk through public spaces without getting recognized.
"You had three cars following you everywhere you went, staked outside your house. You had absolutely no privacy ever," he added.
Positive shift
A change in perspective, thanks to his daughter
Despite his initial struggles, Schwimmer's perspective on F.R.I.E.N.D.S has evolved over the years.
He revealed he never rewatched the show after its conclusion, saying, "For me, it's like, I did it, I'm moving on. I don't really go back and revisit."
But his daughter, Cleo, found the show at about nine years old, and hearing her laughter while watching it, changed his relationship with both the song and the show itself.