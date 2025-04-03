What's the story

David Schwimmer, who is known for playing Ross Geller on the legendary sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, recently revealed that he couldn't bear to listen to the show's theme song, I'll Be There for You by The Rembrandts, for years.

The actor opened up about this on the Making a Scene podcast hosted by Matt Lucas and David Walliams.

He admitted that hearing the song on repeat during his rise to fame made him miserable.