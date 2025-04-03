Where to watch 'Kesari: Chapter 2' after its theatrical run
What's the story
The much-awaited biographical film Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan, will release in theaters on April 18.
Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the historical drama explores the life of pre-Independence lawyer Sir C. Sankaran Nair.
While its trailer was dropped on Thursday, we also got clarity regarding its OTT release.
JioHotstar is listed as the film's streaming partner and will be hosting it after its theatrical run.
Film synopsis
'Kesari Chapter 2' plot and production details
Kesari Chapter 2 is a legal drama that depicts Nair's battle against the British Empire's version of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
The film is inspired by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's book The Case That Shook The Empire.
It's produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari under Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Kumar's Cape of Good Films.
Release date
'Kesari Chapter 2' release coincides with Jallianwala Bagh tragedy anniversary
Notably, the release of Kesari Chapter 2 on April 18 falls on Good Friday and is around the 106th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy (April 13).
The ensemble cast reportedly features Alexx O'Nell, Sammy Jonas Heaney, Harold Laski, Rohan Verma, Jaan-Nisar-Akhtar, Mark Bennington, Michael O'Dwyer, Harte Lord William Hunter, Kiara Sadh Vira, etc.
Debojeet Ray has handled the film's cinematography.