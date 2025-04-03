What's the story

The much-awaited biographical film Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan, will release in theaters on April 18.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the historical drama explores the life of pre-Independence lawyer Sir C. Sankaran Nair.

While its trailer was dropped on Thursday, we also got clarity regarding its OTT release.

JioHotstar is listed as the film's streaming partner and will be hosting it after its theatrical run.