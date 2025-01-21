Kartik Aaryan to host 25th IIFA Awards in Jaipur
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the success of Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will host the 25th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.
The ceremony will be held from March 7 to March 9 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
An insider told Bollywood Hungama that the decision was taken because of Aaryan's mass appeal and comedic talent, making him the perfect choice for this milestone event.
Personal ties
Aaryan's connection to Jaipur and previous hosting experience
Aaryan shares a special bond with Jaipur, having shot Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the city and launched the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at its iconic Raj Mandir Cinema.
This isn't his first time hosting the IIFA Awards, he hosted the 19th edition in Bangkok, Thailand in June 2018.
A press conference will be held in Mumbai to officially announce Aaryan's involvement with this year's event.
Future endeavors
Aaryan's upcoming film project in 2026
Despite his hosting duties, Aaryan won't be seen in any films in 2025. However, fans can look forward to his next project Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is slated for a 2026 release.
The film marks his first collaboration with producer Karan Johar and is helmed by Sameer Vidwans, who is known for Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023).