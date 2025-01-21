What's the story

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the success of Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will host the 25th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

The ceremony will be held from March 7 to March 9 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

An insider told Bollywood Hungama that the decision was taken because of Aaryan's mass appeal and comedic talent, making him the perfect choice for this milestone event.