'Kesari 2' trailer: Akshay Kumar leads horrifying Jallianwala Bagh retelling
What's the story
The trailer for Kesari: Chapter 2, a historical drama starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan, dropped on Thursday.
The movie revolves around the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, with Kumar portraying C. Sankaran Nair, an Indian barrister who relentlessly fought for truth and justice during a dark chapter in Indian history.
The story shows how Nair's resolve took him against the British Empire in a historic legal battle.
Film's impact
'Kesari: Chapter 2' promises emotional depth and historical significance
The trailer of Kesari: Chapter 2 opens with an intense sequence where Nair asks General Dyer whether he had given warning to the crowd before ordering fire. Dyer alleges the crowd was armed, which gets brutally thrashed by Nair.
The makers called it "One man, his courage, his words - that shook the entire empire. Uncover the most shocking lie ever told. Uncover the darkest chapter of our history. Uncover the truth behind Jallianwala Bagh tragedy."
Film's inspiration
'Kesari: Chapter 2' inspired by true events and literature
While Panday is introduced as a female lawyer trying to make a space in pre-Independent India, Madhavan plays the barrister on behalf of the British Crown.
Kesari: Chapter 2 is inspired by true events and the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.
The film will be released on April 18. Director Karan Singh Tyagi and co-producer Karan Johar's Dharma Productions are producing the film.
Sequel details
'Kesari: Chapter 2' is a sequel to 2019's 'Kesari'
Kesari: Chapter 2 is a sequel to Kumar's 2019 blockbuster Kesari.
The first film was based on the true story of the 1897 Battle of Saragarhi, which told the tale of 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army's heroic stand.
The soldiers fought valiantly against a battalion of 10,000 Afghan warriors and successfully defended their fort.
The sequel will surely follow the same trend of digging into Indian history.
Twitter Post
Tale of Indian genocide is coming on April 18
This is a wound.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 3, 2025
This is a roar.
This… is #KesariChapter2!
Trailer out now.
In cinemas 18th April, worldwide.