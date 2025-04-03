What's the story

The trailer for Kesari: Chapter 2, a historical drama starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan, dropped on Thursday.

The movie revolves around the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, with Kumar portraying C. Sankaran Nair, an Indian barrister who relentlessly fought for truth and justice during a dark chapter in Indian history.

The story shows how Nair's resolve took him against the British Empire in a historic legal battle.