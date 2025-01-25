'Rise in love...': Karan Johar endorses dating app Elevn
What's the story
Producer-director Karan Johar has endorsed the dating application, Elevn.
This comes after Johar candidly revealed that he has faced multiple rejections on existing dating platforms, making him feel inferior.
With this new venture, he has encouraged everyone to find meaningful relationships in today's digital age.
Johar's post
'Rise in love with us...': Johar
Johar wrote on Instagram, "Being single can be lonely and frustrating in equal measure ... not everyone is fortunate to find the treasure trove of love ... friends and family can help but it takes a solid DATING HOME to ignite your Ishq wala love!"
"Presenting the @elevncommunity ... a love story written by women and ready to help you find "the one"... Let this year be your year of LOVE! Go ahead ... Rise in love with us!"
Unique features
'Elevn' aims to break gender stereotypes in dating
Elevn focuses on breaking the stereotypical gender roles in dating.
The app pushes women to take the lead, giving them a safe space to be themselves without the fear of being judged by society.
The app describes itself as, "Elevn is a dating app where she invites men, cherishes dates, and feels safe. Here, women invite and endorse profiles to ensure a safer, more meaningful dating experience."
"It is your gateway to real connections."
Projects
Take a look at Johar's work slate
On the work front, Johar last directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
He has been actively producing films under his Dharma Productions banner, such as the action-thriller Kill, the patriotic thriller Yodha, the jailbreak drama Jigra, and the comedy Bad Newz.
He has Dhadak 2, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, among others, in the pipeline.