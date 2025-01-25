Malayalam sensation 'Marco' to stream on SonyLIV: Report
What's the story
The Malayalam film Marco, famous for its graphic violence and intense action sequences, is the first A-rated Malayalam film to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the box office.
Despite rumors of Netflix acquiring its digital rights, a new report by 123Telugu suggests that SonyLIV has secured these rights for an undisclosed amount.
It is led by Unni Mukundan.
Record-breaking deal
'Marco' sets new benchmark in Malayalam film industry
Reportedly, the deal between SonyLIV and the makers of Marco is the highest ever for a Malayalam film's post-theatrical streaming rights.
However, the exact figures have not been disclosed.
Meanwhile, the digital release date for Marco on SonyLIV currently remains unannounced.
Sequel announcement
'Marco' sequel confirmed, currently in scripting stage
Directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Shareef Muhammed under the Cubes Entertainments banner, Marco also stars Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Anson Paul, and Yukti Tareja.
The film's music was composed by Ravi Basrur.
A sequel to Marco has been confirmed and is currently in the scripting stage.