Zach Cregger, an actor-comedian-turned-innovative filmmaker, will write and direct a reboot of the horror-action movie franchise Resident Evil, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement has reportedly triggered the first major auction of 2025, with four studios including Warner Bros. and Netflix reportedly locked in a fierce bidding war.

Constantin Film and PlayStation Productions will produce this reboot, continuing their decades-long association with the franchise since the late 1990s.