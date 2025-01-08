Mindy Kaling supports Meghan's Netflix show amid 'unnecessary' backlash
What's the story
Acclaimed actor and writer Mindy Kaling has stepped up to defend Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.
The defense comes after the show was criticized as "out-of-touch."
Speaking at the 82nd Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday night (US local time), Kaling called the backlash "unnecessary" and a "waste of time," reported Variety.
The series is set to premiere on January 15.
Collaboration history
Kaling's involvement and previous collaboration with Markle
Kaling, who will appear on Markle's cooking show, filmed her segment in Montecito, California roughly 10 months ago.
This isn't the first collaboration between the two; they had previously worked together on the Archetypes podcast in 2022.
Looking back on her experience working with Markle, Kaling called her a "thoughtful, creative person" and loved seeing Markle's gardening skills up close during the upcoming show's filming.
Criticism details
Critics questioned Markle's authenticity in 'With Love, Meghan'
Critics have taken aim at Meghan Markle's show, accusing her of offering a too-perfect version of "authenticity."
They argue that the show, marketed as an "at-home" experience, isn't filmed in Meghan's own kitchen but in a luxurious rented estate near her Montecito home.
They also claim that even minor imperfections on the show, like a splash of lemon juice, seem calculated, undermining Meghan's attempt at relatable moments.
Candidness debate
Critics also questioned Markle's claims of candidness
Critics also say the "hyper-stylized" and "choreographed" nature of her projects, including With Love, Meghan, goes against her claims of being real.
The Times's Kathleen Stock wrote that regardless of the real person behind Markle's composed and inspirational image, one can only hope With Love, Meghan is the "death knell" of structured reality shows and "unscripted dramas."
She added countless hours had been wasted watching such heavily curated content.
About the show
What is the upcoming show all about?
Filmed in Montecito, California, the Netflix series sees Markle cooking, beekeeping, and flower arranging.
The show also features a mix of friends and guests including her husband Prince Harry.
Each episode runs for over 30 minutes and features a lineup of Markle's closest friends including her longtime makeup artist Daniel Martin, photographer Delfina Blaquier, and former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.
Her pet dog, Guy, whom she lost recently, will also feature in the show.