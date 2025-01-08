What's the story

Acclaimed actor and writer Mindy Kaling has stepped up to defend Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan.

The defense comes after the show was criticized as "out-of-touch."

Speaking at the 82nd Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday night (US local time), Kaling called the backlash "unnecessary" and a "waste of time," reported Variety.

The series is set to premiere on January 15.