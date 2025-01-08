What's the story

Karan Johar, the ace filmmaker and head of Dharma Productions, is reportedly venturing into the film distribution business.

This move follows a major partnership in late 2024 with Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India, who bought a 50% stake in Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment for ₹1,000 crore.

Per Bollywood Hungama, this new venture will turn Dharma into a full-fledged studio, handling both film production and distribution.