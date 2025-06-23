'M3GAN 2.0': Everything to know about killer AI doll's comeback

The much-awaited sequel to the horror-thriller hit M3GAN is all set to return with M3GAN 2.0 on June 27 (Friday). The film will once again delve into our complex relationship with technology and parenting through the lens of an AI doll. The first film was a surprise hit, spawning memes and TikTok videos while sparking discussions about smart speakers' potential for sinister intentions. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming sequel.

Cast details Here's a look at the cast and crew The sequel will see the return of the original cast members. Amie Donald and Jenna Davis will reprise their roles as M3GAN, while Allison Williams and Violet McGraw are back as Gemma and Cady, respectively. Other returning cast members include Jen Van Epps, Arlo Sakhno, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Aristotle Athari, Timm Sharp, and Jemaine Clement. Director Gerard Johnstone is also back at the helm with screenwriter Akela Cooper penning the script.

Plot details 'M3GAN 2.0' follows military-grade AI assassin's quest to eliminate Cady Set two years after the events of the first film, M3GAN 2.0 will see Gemma working as a celebrity AI watchdog, while Cady has grown up into a rebellious teenager. The plot takes a twist when M3GAN's original tech is stolen, and Amelia, a military-grade AI assassin, is born out of it. In an unexpected turn of events, Cady and Gemma decide to bring back their rogue robot to stop this new threat. The sequel promises an epic showdown.

Trailer insights Trailer revealed plot details The trailer for M3GAN 2.0, released on April 3, gives a glimpse into the film's dark humor and thrilling moments. M3GAN starts by acknowledging "some bugs" in her system but reassures her loyalty to Cady despite her new look. The sequel will see M3GAN gaining some killer upgrades and a vengeance-fueled glow-up to combat Amelia's chaos. The trailer ends with an ominous warning from M3GAN: "You can kill Gemma, but don't touch Cady."