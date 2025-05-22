Deepika out of Vanga's 'Spirit' over 'unprofessional demands': Reports
What's the story
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is no longer a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Spirit, which stars Prabhas.
The decision, according to outlets such as Gulte and Great Andhra, came after Padukone's "unprofessional demands" caused disagreements.
She apparently asked for an eight-hour workday, which would have meant about six hours of actual shooting time.
This was compounded by her share of profits demand and alleged refusal to deliver dialogues in Telugu.
Financial disagreements
'Spirit' was reportedly offering Padukone her highest paycheck to date
Reportedly, Padukone was to get her biggest paycheck ever for Spirit, with an alleged fee of ₹20cr.
However, her demands on several aspects of the shoot reportedly irked Vanga, and he decided to part ways with her.
The director is now said to be looking for a replacement.
Notably, neither Padukone nor Vanga has officially commented on these exit reports.
Career update
Padukone's recent projects and future plans
Padukone was last seen in the blockbuster hit Kalki 2898 AD.
Up next, she will be part of Kalki's sequel.
She will also reunite with her frequent collaborator Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's King.
The movie features a large ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, and Rani Mukerji, among others.