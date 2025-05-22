What's the story

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is no longer a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film Spirit, which stars Prabhas.

The decision, according to outlets such as Gulte and Great Andhra, came after Padukone's "unprofessional demands" caused disagreements.

She apparently asked for an eight-hour workday, which would have meant about six hours of actual shooting time.

This was compounded by her share of profits demand and alleged refusal to deliver dialogues in Telugu.