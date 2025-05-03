'Ghosts of Hiroshima': Everything about James Cameron's ambitious film
What's the story
James Cameron, the visionary behind the blockbuster Avatar series, is ready to embark on another cinematic journey with Ghosts of Hiroshima.
The project has been in the works for a while, but only recently gained momentum.
Martin Sheen has now signed on to narrate the audiobook version of Ghosts of Hiroshima, which Cameron will be adapting for the big screen, reported Deadline.
Adaptation plans
Cameron to adapt Charles Pellegrino's novel for film
Cameron has acquired the film rights to Charles Pellegrino's aforementioned novel, which coincides with the 80th anniversary of the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima.
The director hopes to bring a "bold, uncompromising theatrical film" based on the book to life as soon as his schedule allows, after the Avatar sequels.
The film will detail the true story of a Japanese man who survived both Hiroshima and Nagasaki nuclear bombings.
Personal touch
Cameron's personal connection to 'Ghosts of Hiroshima'
Cameron spoke about his keen interest in the topic, saying, "It's a subject that I've wanted to do a film about, that I've been wrestling with how to do it, over the years."
"I met Tsutomu Yamaguchi, a survivor of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki, just days before he died. He was in the hospital."
"He was handing the baton of his personal story to us, so I have to do it. I can't turn away from it."
New venture
Cameron's 1st non-'Avatar' film since 1997
Ghosts of Hiroshima will be Cameron's first non-Avatar feature since 1997's Titanic. After starting development on the original Avatar in 1999, it has been his main focus for over two decades.
He last directed Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022 and next has Avatar: Fire and Ash and Avatar 4 in the pipeline.