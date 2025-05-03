Here's when Ajith's 'Good Bad Ugly' will arrive on Netflix
What's the story
Ajith Kumar's latest action-thriller, Good Bad Ugly, is all set for its digital debut on Netflix.
The film, which has been a box office sensation, garnered ₹153.05cr domestically and ₹245cr worldwide, making it Kumar's highest-grossing film to date.
The movie, co-starring Trisha Krishnan, is directed by Adhik Ravichandran.
Release date
'Good Bad Ugly' to premiere on Netflix on May 8
Good Bad Ugly is scheduled for its streaming debut on Netflix on May 8, according to multiple reports.
The film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil, catering to a wider audience.
Netflix had acquired the streaming rights before the film's theatrical release. However, an official confirmation of the release date is still awaited.
Box office hit
'Good Bad Ugly' achieved record-breaking box office success
Good Bad Ugly has been a mammoth hit.
Its worldwide performance has been particularly noteworthy, overtaking Ajith's 2023 film Thunivu, which grossed ₹200cr globally, per Economic Times.
Good Bad Ugly also stars an illustrious ensemble including Jackie Shroff, Arjun Das, Prabhu, Prasanna, Yogi Babu, and Sunil.
The music is by G. V. Prakash Kumar.