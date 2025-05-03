Keanu Reeves-Sandra Bullock to reunite for Amazon's romantic thriller
Hollywood actors Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, who memorably starred together in the 1994 action blockbuster Speed, are all set to reunite for a new venture, per The Hollywood Reporter.
The two will appear in a romantic thriller, which is in the works at Amazon MGM Studios.
The studio has described the plot as "propulsive."
Noah Oppenheim, who worked on Jackie and Zero Day, is on board as the screenwriter.
Meet the producers of the upcoming project
The untitled project will be produced by Bullock through her company Fortis Films, Reeves, Mark Gordon, and Bibby Dunn via The Mark Gordon Company, and Oppenheim and Sarah Bremner through Prologue Entertainment.
Notably, this will be a reunion for Reeves, Bullock, and Gordon, who previously collaborated on Speed.
Meanwhile, Reeves and Bullock also starred together in the 2006 film The Lake House.
Gordon and Oppenheim pitched to Reeves-Bullock
The film's concept was pitched to Reeves and Bullock by Gordon and Oppenheim. The duo then worked with them to develop the film further.
This new project comes after Reeves's recent appearances in John Wick: Chapter 4 (which he also executive produced) and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (voice role).
On the other hand, Bullock's last few projects include The Lost City and Bullet Train.
Mark Gordon Pictures and Prologue Entertainment's current projects
Mark Gordon Pictures is producing Greta Gerwig's Narnia film for Netflix.
Their previous work includes Saving Private Ryan, The Day After Tomorrow, Molly's Game, The Patriot, and popular TV shows Grey's Anatomy and Criminal Minds, among others.
Prologue Entertainment, meanwhile, was founded by Lloyd Braun, Bremner, and Oppenheim.
It is partnered with Jeff Zucker and RedBird Capital to produce series and films.