What's the story

Hollywood actors Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, who memorably starred together in the 1994 action blockbuster Speed, are all set to reunite for a new venture, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The two will appear in a romantic thriller, which is in the works at Amazon MGM Studios.

The studio has described the plot as "propulsive."

Noah Oppenheim, who worked on Jackie and Zero Day, is on board as the screenwriter.