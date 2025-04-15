Aamir Khan may collaborate with 'Varisu' director for pan-India film
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is looking to collaborate with Tollywood director Vamshi Paidipally for a pan-India film, per reports.
Khan was intrigued by the story idea presented by Paidipally and is now waiting for the full script.
The actor is said to be impressed with the development of the story by Paidipally and his writing team.
Production details
Producer Dil Raju to ensure a strong script
The much-awaited pan-India film is likely to be produced by Dil Raju, a close associate of Paidipally.
After the lukewarm response to his recent outing, Game Changer, Raju is taking extra precautions to have a strong and engaging script.
Paidipally is best known for directing films such as Yevadu, Oopiri, and Varisu.
Actor's schedule
Khan's future projects
Khan, last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, is currently busy with his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par.
He also has a special appearance in Rajinikanth's Coolie.
He has also produced Lahore 1947, fronted by Sunny Deol and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.
Both SZP and Lahore 1947 are awaiting release dates.