'Odela 2,' 'Kesari 2': Watch these theatrical releases this week
What's the story
This week promises an exciting range of theatrical movies across genres and languages.
The spiritual thriller Odela 2, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, will open in cinemas on Thursday, April 17.
The much-awaited historical courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, will be released on Friday, April 18.
Here are the films you can watch in theaters this week.
'Odela 2'
The spiritual thriller Odela 2, directed by Ashok Teja and starring Bhatia, is releasing on Thursday, April 17.
It is the sequel to Odela Railway Station.
The film has already made an impressive over ₹28cr in pre-sales business, 123 Telugu reported.
It co-stars Hebah Patel, Vasishta N Simha, Murali Sharma, Sharath Lohitashwa, Yuva, and Naga Mahesh.
'Kesari Chapter 2'
Kesari Chapter 2, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, is backed by Dharma Productions.
Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R. Madhavan star in the movie, with Khan playing noted barrister C Sankaran Nair.
It is a spiritual sequel to Kesari, which was directed by Anurag Singh and also featured Parineeti Chopra.
'Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi'
Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, will be out on Friday, April 18.
The project also stars Sohail Khan (in his Telugu film debut), Saiee Manjrekar, Vijayashanti, and Srikanth.
It is backed by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under the banners of Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts.
'Sinners'
Michael B. Jordan has reunited with Ryan Coogler for Sinners, which will be released on Friday, April 18.
Jordan plays the roles of identical twins in this film set in Mississippi in 1932.
Speaking about the film, Jordan said, "Ryan wanted me to step outside my comfort zone, and he challenged me a little bit."
"When he told me the roles and the storyline, it was an easy yes for me, even though I don't really watch horrors like that."