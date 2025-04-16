Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and directed by Pradeep Chilukuri, will be out on Friday, April 18.

The project also stars Sohail Khan (in his Telugu film debut), Saiee Manjrekar, Vijayashanti, and Srikanth.

It is backed by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under the banners of Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts.