What's the story

Elizabeth Hanks, daughter of Tom Hanks and his first wife-actor Samantha Lewes, has opened up about her childhood in an upcoming memoir, The 10.

In an excerpt obtained by People, she writes about how her parents' divorce in 1985 shaped her and her brother Colin's lives.

"I'm a kid from the First (non-famous) Marriage," she goes on to write, revealing that she has memories of her parents only at her and her brother's high school graduations.