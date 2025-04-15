The source further revealed that the characters and world of the new film could pave the way for a unique "high-concept franchise."

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (Fukrey) will also be producing the film and has also been involved in the script.

"With a yet untitled comic entertainer and a creature comedy, Jain is all set to entertain the audience in 2025," added the source.

The film will go on floors in September 2025.