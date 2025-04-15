Sidharth Malhotra-Raaj Shaandilyaa unite for comedy entertainer: Report
What's the story
Sidharth Malhotra will star in a new comedy film produced by Mahaveer Jain, Pinkvilla reported.
The untitled project, which is a big-budget entertainer, will be helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, known for the Dream Girl franchise.
"The yet untitled film is an out-and-out big-budget comedy entertainer, and the entire team, from Sidharth Malhotra to Mahaveer Jain and Raaj Shaandilyaa, are excited to take it on floors," a source said.
Franchise potential
High-concept franchise potential for Malhotra's new film
The source further revealed that the characters and world of the new film could pave the way for a unique "high-concept franchise."
Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (Fukrey) will also be producing the film and has also been involved in the script.
"With a yet untitled comic entertainer and a creature comedy, Jain is all set to entertain the audience in 2025," added the source.
The film will go on floors in September 2025.
Future projects
Malhotra's upcoming projects and Jain's collaboration with Karan Johar
Apart from this, Malhotra is also signed on for Race 4 with Saif Ali Khan and is in talks with Sharan Sharma for a feature film produced by Karan Johar.
He also has Vvan with Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline.
Meanwhile, Jain has partnered with Johar on Naagzilla, which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.