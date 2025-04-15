What's the story

The upcoming film, Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, will launch its music in Dubai on Saturday.

The decision comes amid Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's opposition to Khan's return to Bollywood after a nine-year-long absence.

Regardless of the controversy, the film's promotional activities are going ahead as planned, with the music launch event set in Dubai's Global Village, Mid-day reported.