Fawad-Vaani's 'Abir Gulaal' to launch music in Dubai
What's the story
The upcoming film, Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, will launch its music in Dubai on Saturday.
The decision comes amid Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's opposition to Khan's return to Bollywood after a nine-year-long absence.
Regardless of the controversy, the film's promotional activities are going ahead as planned, with the music launch event set in Dubai's Global Village, Mid-day reported.
Strategic decision
'They wanted to go big on the music...'
The Dubai music launch was an early decision in the promotional planning.
A source close to the film said, "The team anticipated the risk of backlash in India ever since Fawad came on board."
"Dubai is the obvious choice for promotions. It's a neutral ground, has a strong diaspora presence, and Fawad is popular there."
"Music is a key aspect of Abir Gulaal. They wanted to go big on the music."
Event details
Concert-style music launch event planned
The music launch event is being planned like a concert, with Amit Trivedi singing select tracks from the movie.
An insider revealed, "It won't be a ticketed event; it will be open to the public who have paid the entry fee for Global Village."
To recall, Khan's last appearance in Indian cinema was in 2016 in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.
After that, the industry stopped collaborating with Pakistani artists following the Uri attack.
Khan's return
Khan's career and the film's release
Khan's acclaimed Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022) was set for release in India but was cancelled due to political backlash and protests from certain groups.
However, his series, Barzakh (2024), premiered on ZEE5.
Now, he is finally set for his Bollywood comeback with Abir Gulaal.
The film is directed by Aarti S Bagdi and is releasing on May 9.
Twitter Post
In case you missed it, here's 'Abir Gulaal' teaser
The wait is over! Bringing love back to the big screen with Abir Gulaal and Fawad Khan. A Richer lens film @aricherlens_ . See you in the cinemas on 9th May! ❤️✨@aricherlens_@vivekbagrawal@AvantikaH_A@AartiSBagdi@saregamaglobal#rakeshsippy#aarjaypictures#indianstories… pic.twitter.com/RcWAa9WIGQ— Vaani Kapoor (@Vaaniofficial) April 1, 2025