What's the story

The much-loved Khichdi franchise, which started as a TV series in 2002, will return with its third installment in 2027.

Producer Jamnadas Majethia confirmed the news on a special anniversary episode of Farah Khan's YouTube channel.

Majethia announced, "Humlog 2027 me ek aur Khichdi banaenge, Khichdi 3 (We will be making another Khichdi in 2027, Khichdi 3)."

The 2027 release will mark 25 years since the show first came on television.