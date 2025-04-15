'Khichdi 3' is happening! Here's everything to know
What's the story
The much-loved Khichdi franchise, which started as a TV series in 2002, will return with its third installment in 2027.
Producer Jamnadas Majethia confirmed the news on a special anniversary episode of Farah Khan's YouTube channel.
Majethia announced, "Humlog 2027 me ek aur Khichdi banaenge, Khichdi 3 (We will be making another Khichdi in 2027, Khichdi 3)."
The 2027 release will mark 25 years since the show first came on television.
Special re-release
'Khichdi: The Movie' will be re-released on World Laughter Day
Along with Khichdi 3, Majethia also announced the re-release of Khichdi: The Movie on May 4, 2025, on World Laughter Day.
Released in 2010, the film saw Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Majethia, and Nimisha Vakharia returning to their TV roles.
Kirti Kulhari joined the cast as Parminder (Pammi) Kaur, making a cameo in the first Khichdi installment, while Khan appeared in a special cameo in the second part of the franchise.
Sequel success
'Khichdi 2' saw the return of original cast
The original cast reprised their roles in 2023's Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan, bringing their characters to the silver screen once again.
Interestingly, director Aatish Kapadia, who directed the sequel, had once expressed interest in a crossover with Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.
Speaking to Pinkvilla, he had said, "While I've seen the characters from both shows come to life, these families are distinct in their own ways. So, yes, the idea of a crossover has crossed my mind."