What's the story

Adivi Sesh's critically acclaimed film, Major, will be screened in Japan soon.

The Indian Embassy in Japan is hosting the special screening of the film, which will be available with Japanese subtitles.

Slated for April 29, 2025, from 2:00pm to 4:50pm, the screening is free of cost but requires prior registration.

Sesh took to his X account to share the exciting news.