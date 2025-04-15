After India domination, Adivi Sesh's 'Major' to screen in Japan
What's the story
Adivi Sesh's critically acclaimed film, Major, will be screened in Japan soon.
The Indian Embassy in Japan is hosting the special screening of the film, which will be available with Japanese subtitles.
Slated for April 29, 2025, from 2:00pm to 4:50pm, the screening is free of cost but requires prior registration.
Sesh took to his X account to share the exciting news.
Twitter Post
Here's Sesh's post
❤️🔥🇮🇳 #JaiHind#Major in Japan :) https://t.co/LmjmG1HwWS— Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) April 14, 2025
Cultural exchange
'Major' to serve as cultural bridge between both nations
The screening of Major at the Indian Embassy in Japan is not just about celebrating Indian cinema, it is also about cultural exchange.
The film will inform Japanese audiences about the bravery and sacrifice of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.
The event will facilitate an exchange of stories across borders and will likely lead to Indian films' popularity in Japan.
Film details
'Major' is a tribute to Major Unnikrishnan
Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major features Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma, and Anish Yohan Kuruvilla.
Major is a biographical action drama inspired by the life of Major Unnikrishnan, who laid down his life during the harrowing 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
It has received accolades for its powerful storytelling, stellar performances, and emotional depth.
It's streaming on Netflix.