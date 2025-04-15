Diddy pleads not guilty to new sex crime charges
What's the story
On Monday (US time), controversial rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs (55) pleaded not guilty to fresh sex crime charges during a hearing in Manhattan, New York.
The new indictment, made public by federal prosecutors on April 4, adds another count each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution to the charges against the rapper.
According to People, these charges are connected to a plaintiff identified as Victim-2 in the court documents.
Indictment details
Combs's indictment includes serious allegations
The new indictment claims that Combs "recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, obtained, advertised, maintained, patronized and solicited [Victim-2]."
"[He] attempted, aided and abetted, and willfully caused [Victim-2], to engage in commercial sex acts, knowing and in reckless disregard of the fact that Victim-2 was engaging in commercial sex acts as a result of force, fraud, and coercion."
The new prostitution-related charge is also related to Victim-2.
Expanded charges
Combs now faces 5 criminal counts
With the new charges, Combs now faces five criminal counts.
This includes multiple charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution from an indictment first filed in September 2024.
His legal team has until Wednesday to request additional time for discovery (the exchange of legal information in a case), potentially delaying the trial scheduled for May 5.
Jury selection
Defense attorney seeks to question jurors on sensitive issues
During the hearing, Combs's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, expressed intentions to request a "very short" two-week pause due to concerns over discovery.
He stated that prosecutors didn't ask a witness to submit 200,000 of her emails and permitted her to provide what she deemed relevant.
Additionally, on Friday, Agnifilo asked Judge Arun Subramanian's permission to question potential jurors about "central issues at the heart of the case," including their "connection to drug and alcohol abuse."
Legal defense
Combs's attorneys defend against new allegations
Responding to the new charges, Combs's attorneys said, "These are not new allegations or new accusers."
They said the people involved in the case were former long-term girlfriends involved in consensual relationships.
The defense stressed that the case centers around a private sex life "defined by consent, not coercion."
A pretrial conference is scheduled for Friday, with Combs being held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.