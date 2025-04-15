What's the story

On Monday (US time), controversial rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs (55) pleaded not guilty to fresh sex crime charges during a hearing in Manhattan, New York.

The new indictment, made public by federal prosecutors on April 4, adds another count each of sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution to the charges against the rapper.

According to People, these charges are connected to a plaintiff identified as Victim-2 in the court documents.