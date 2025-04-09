Netflix Tudum 2025 streaming details: When and where to watch
What's the story
Netflix Tudum has evolved into an annual global affair, famous for its surprises and exclusive content.
Netflix Tudum 2025 is expected to follow the same pattern, with fans looking forward to sneak peeks, surprise cast reunions, and breaking news.
The event will likely start streaming at 4:30pm PT on May 31 in the US.
It will stream in the evening for US viewers, early morning on June 1 for Asia (including India).
Streaming details
How and where to watch Netflix Tudum 2025?
Netflix Tudum 2025 will be streamed globally on the Netflix platform, making it accessible to everyone with an internet connection and a valid Netflix subscription.
While Netflix hasn't confirmed availability on other platforms, social media channels may feature segments/highlights from the event.
Virtual access
Netflix Tudum 2025: A fully digital experience
This year's Netflix Tudum will be a digital-only affair, with no physical venue or offline attendance option.
Anyone with a valid Netflix subscription and internet access can tune in from anywhere in the world.
The event will remain available for streaming throughout June, giving audiences plenty of time to experience the reveals and surprises.
Speculation
Fans speculate about upcoming surprises at Tudum 2025
With so much buzz surrounding Tudum 2025, fans are eagerly speculating what surprises might be in store.
While Netflix has not confirmed any specific details, popular shows like Wednesday, Stranger Things's last season, Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, Monster, Emily in Paris, and Bridgerton are likely to get updates.
This has led to a flurry of theories and predictions from fans eagerly awaiting the event.