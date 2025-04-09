What's the story

Netflix Tudum has evolved into an annual global affair, famous for its surprises and exclusive content.

Netflix Tudum 2025 is expected to follow the same pattern, with fans looking forward to sneak peeks, surprise cast reunions, and breaking news.

The event will likely start streaming at 4:30pm PT on May 31 in the US.

It will stream in the evening for US viewers, early morning on June 1 for Asia (including India).