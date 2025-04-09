Everything we know about Mohanlal's upcoming film 'Thudarum'
What's the story
Malayalam cinema's favorite superstar, Mohanlal, recently announced that his upcoming release Thudarum will hit the screens on April 25.
Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film stars Mohanlal along with the legendary actor Shobana.
Mohanlal plays Shanmugham, a taxi driver who has an emotional connection with his Ambassador car.
The movie promises a mix of comedy, suspense, and nostalgia.
Announcement
Mohanlal shared 'Thudarum's release date on X
The 64-year-old actor took to his X handle to announce the release date of Thudarum with a cryptic post reading, "You've heard the whispers. You've felt our arrival. It's time to drive it home. Thudarum arrives on April 25th. #ThudarumOnApril25."
The film, written by Moorthy and KR Sunil, boasts a stellar cast, including Shobana and Maniyanpilla Raju.
Twitter Post
Check out Mohanlal's Twitter Post
You’ve heard the whispers.— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 7, 2025
You’ve felt our arrival.
It’s time to drive it home.
Thudarum arrives on April 25th#ThudarumOnApril25
#Thudarum@Rejaputhra_VM @talk2tharun #Shobana #MRenjith #KRSunil #ShajiKumar @JxBe #AvantikaRenjith #L360 pic.twitter.com/ac8AzJFEWf
Trailer release
'Thudarum' trailer showcased vintage Mohanlal-Shobana chemistry
The recently dropped trailer of Thudarum already got viewers hooked, giving a taste of the vintage chemistry between Mohanlal and Shobana.
The trailer opens up with a hilarious banter between Mohanlal and Raju's character, giving a taste of the film's light moments.
But it also teases a suspenseful streak pushing the story, with Shobana's character giving a chilling warning at the end.
More about the film
It will be Mohanlal's 360th film!
Produced under the Moonshot Entertainments banner, Thudarum is Mohanlal's milestone 360th film!
It will also be iconic for bringing the legend back together with Shobana; the two stars have earlier given us cinematic gems like Manichitrathazhu, Thenmavin Kombathu, and Pavithram.
Initially slated for a January 2025 release slot, the film got delayed to April, and now has a confirmed premiere date.