Jemimah Rodrigues records half-century in her 50th WODI: Key stats

Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues made her 50th WODI encounter memorable with a special half-century. Rodrigues slammed a 45-ball 50 as India racked up 318/5 in the 2nd WODI against England at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. The 24-year-old was also involved in a 110-run stand with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur , who completed her century. Meanwhile, Rodrigues slammed her seventh half-century in the format.

Knock A brisk fifty from Rodrigues Rodrigues came to the middle after Pratika Rawal (26), Smriti Mandhana (45), and Harleen Deol (45) laid a solid platform. India were 162/3 by then. Rodrigues joined forces with skipper Harmanpreet. She kept on rotating the strike, with the Indian captain eyeing her ton. While India propelled past 270, Rodrigues departed just after completing her fifty. Her 45-ball 50 was studded with 7 fours.

Stats Notable stats of Rodrigues As mentioned, Rodrigues featured in her 50th WODI. Playing 49 innings, the Indian middle-order batter has raced to 1,439 runs at an average of 32.70. Apart from seven half-centuries, she also has two tons. During her stay, Rodrigues also completed 150 boundaries in the format (now 151). She recorded her maiden WODI fifty against England in nine attempts.