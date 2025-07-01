Will Harmanpreet Kaur feature in 2nd WT20I versus England? 

Indian women's cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur , has resumed training ahead of the second T20I against England. The match is scheduled to take place in Bristol on July 1. Harmanpreet had suffered a head injury during a warm-up match against ECB Development XI last week and missed the first game of the five-match series as a precautionary measure. Here are further details.

Recovery update Harmanpreet rejoined the practice session Offspin-bowling allrounder Sneh Rana confirmed that Harmanpreet has rejoined the practice session. "There are positive signs, she [Harmanpreet] has joined the practice session today," Rana said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. She added that the captain will be "assessed and monitored post the practice session." However, it is still unclear how or when exactly Harmanpreet got injured during that match.

Leadership shift Smriti Mandhana captained India in 1st T20I In the absence of Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana led Team India in the first T20I match against England. She scored her maiden T20I century, making history as the first Indian woman and fifth overall to score a century in all three formats of international cricket. Despite being informed about her captaincy just hours before the match, Mandhana was prepared for it.