Best figures for Indian bowlers on WT20I debut 

The Indian women's cricket team has been bolstered by the debut of young spinner Nallapureddy Shree Charani. The 20-year-old Andhra Pradesh native made a stunning start to her international career in the first T20I against England in Nottingham on June 28, 2025. She took four wickets as England were folded for 113 in a chase of 211. On this note, let's look at Indian bowlers with the best figures on their WT20I debut.

#1 Sravanthi Naidu - 4/9 vs Bangladesh, 2014 Sravanthi Naidu, who was brilliant against Bangladesh in Cox's Bazar back in 2014, still owns the best figures for India on WT20I debut. Notably, the Tigers were chasing a mere 102 in that contest. However, Naidu dented their plans as the left-arm spinner ripped apart the middle order. She returned with 4/9 from three overs as the Tigers were folded for just 85.

#2 Shree Charani - 4/12 vs England, 2025 Charani became only the second Indian to dismiss four batters on her WT20I debut. The left-arm spinner trapped key batters like Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey before sending back Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell. In her four overs of play, Charani not only took four crucial wickets but gave away just 12 runs. Her brilliance powered India to a thumping 97-run win.