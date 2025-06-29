Biggest Women's T20I triumphs for India in terms of runs

The Indian women's cricket team registered a massive 97-run victory over England in the opening WT20I in Nottingham. Captain Smriti Mandhana led from the front with an explosive century, scoring 112 runs off just 62 balls. Her brilliance meant India posted a massive 210/5 in their allotted 20 overs. The Brits were folded for just 113 in response. On this note, let's look at India's biggest WT20I wins in terms of runs.

#4 97 runs vs England, 2025 India's 97-run triumph in the aforementioned Nottingham game is fourth on this list. Mandhana opened alongside Shafali Verma and the duo added 77 runs. The former then partnered with Harleen Deol (43) for another big stand of 94 runs. Mandhana brought up her ton during the course as India finished at a massive 210/5. In response, England crumbled under pressure and were bowled out for just 113 runs in 14.5 overs. Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt (66) was England's lone warrior.

#3 100 runs vs Barbados, 2022 India humiliated Barbados Women by 100 runs in a crucial group match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Women in Blue posted 162/4 in their 20 overs in Birmingham with Jemimah Rodrigues scoring a well-tuned 56*. Shafali Verma (43) and Deepti Sharma (34*) also played vital knocks. Barbados Women were rocked early on and that saw them falter in the clash (62/8). Kyshona Knight (16) was their highest run-scorer. Meanwhile, Renuka Singh claimed 4/10 from her four overs.

#2 104 runs vs UAE, 2022 India Women claimed a mammoth 104-run win over UAE Women in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup game in Sylhet. Rodrigues obliterated the rival attack with a 45-ball 75*, piloting India to 178/5. Deepti Sharma contributed with 64 off 49 balls. UAE surrendered the tie after early setbacks to ensure a three-match winning streak for INDW in the tournament. Though they lost just four wickets in their 20 overs, the team could only manage 74 runs.