Sri Lanka announce ODI squad for Bangladesh series: Details here
What's the story
Sri Lanka have announced their 16-member ODI squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh. The team will be led by Charith Asalanka. Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka returns to the squad after missing out on the Australia series in February due to injury. He replaces Lahiru Kumara, who is currently injured. Here are further details on the Lankan squad and the series.
New faces
Key details of the squad
All-rounder Milan Rathnayake, who is yet to make his white-ball debut, has been included in the squad. His participation will depend on his fitness as he is currently recovering from a side strain. In 49 List A matches, he owns 55 wickets at 25.94, as per ESPNcricinfo. Wicketkeeper-batter Sadeera Samarawickrama also makes a comeback after being dropped due to poor form. The bowling department of the squad features Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, and Eshan Malinga. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana will spearhead the spin attack along with leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay and left-arm spinning all-rounder Dunith Wellalage.
Team composition
A look at the Lankan squad
Sri Lanka ODI squad for Bangladesh series: Charith Asalanka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranaga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milan Rathnayake, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga.
Information
Key details of the series
The first two ODIs of the series will be played in Colombo on July 2 and 5 respectively before moving to Pallekele on July 8. A three-match T20I series will follow, starting on July 10 in Pallekele.