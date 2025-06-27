Sri Lanka announce ODI squad for Bangladesh series: Details here

New faces

Key details of the squad

All-rounder Milan Rathnayake, who is yet to make his white-ball debut, has been included in the squad. His participation will depend on his fitness as he is currently recovering from a side strain. In 49 List A matches, he owns 55 wickets at 25.94, as per ESPNcricinfo. Wicketkeeper-batter Sadeera Samarawickrama also makes a comeback after being dropped due to poor form. The bowling department of the squad features Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, and Eshan Malinga. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana will spearhead the spin attack along with leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay and left-arm spinning all-rounder Dunith Wellalage.