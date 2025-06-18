What's the story

Bangladesh maintained their dominance over Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the ongoing 1st Test at the Galle International Stadium.

The Tigers stretched their first-innings score by 484/9 by stumps, with Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das contributing to it.

However, after a brief rain break, the Lankan bowlers brought Bangladesh down from 458/4.

Notably, Prabath Jayasuriya returned wicketless for the second successive day.