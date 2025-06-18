1st Test: Bangladesh close in on 500 against Sri Lanka
What's the story
Bangladesh maintained their dominance over Sri Lanka on Day 2 of the ongoing 1st Test at the Galle International Stadium.
The Tigers stretched their first-innings score by 484/9 by stumps, with Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das contributing to it.
However, after a brief rain break, the Lankan bowlers brought Bangladesh down from 458/4.
Notably, Prabath Jayasuriya returned wicketless for the second successive day.
Day 2
A look at Day 2 summary
Bangladesh resumed at their overnight score of 292/3 on Day 2.
While skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur propelled the visitors past 300, Asitha Fernando dismissed Shanto.
Mushfiqur added a 149-run stand with Litton Das to bolster Bangladesh thereafter.
However, SL took five quick wickets within 10 overs to pull some momentum back.
Duo
Formidable stand of Shanto, Mushfiqur
Shanto, who had completed his sixth Test ton, was dismissed by Fernando on Day 2. He slammed a 279-ball 148 (15 fours and 1 six).
Fernando also dismissed Mushfiqur, who raced to his 12th Test ton. The senior batter scored 163 off 350 balls (9 fours).
Bangladesh were down to 45/3 after electing to bat. Both Shanto and Mushfiqur batted the day out.
Information
Shanto, Mushfiqur set this partnership record
The 264-run partnership between Shanto and Mushfiqur is the highest for the fourth wicket for Bangladesh versus Sri Lanka in Tests, as per ESPNcricinfo. It was also the second-highest fourth-wicket stand in Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Tests.
Das
Das slams counter-attacking 90
Das came out to bat in the morning session on Day 2, with Shanto and Mushfiqur setting a solid platform.
He joined forces with Mushfiqur, who continued to hold his fort. The former launched a counter-attack before getting dismissed by Tharindu Ratnayake in the final session.
He smashed a 123-ball 90 (11 fours and 1 six).
Notably, Das and Mushfiqur added 149 runs.
Comeback
SL bowlers stage a comeback
Asitha Fernando did well to dismiss the well-set batters, Shanto and Mushfiqur.
Meanwhile, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake and Tharindu Ratnayake nearly cleaned up Bangladesh's tail in the final session.
Owing to their exploits, the Tigers were down to 458/4 from 484/9.
Notably, both Priyanath Rathnayake and Tharindu Ratnayake have taken three wickets.
Prabath Jayasuriya, who was expected to shine, is wicketless so far.