Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani claimed a record-breaking 6/72 in the 3rd innings of the 1st Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet.

His efforts helped the visitors bowl the Tigers out for 255.

Muzarabani's six-wicket spell follows the three wickets he claimed in the 1st innings. He finished with nine wickets in the Test.

Bangladesh have set Zimbabwe a target of 174 runs.