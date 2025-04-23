Sylhet Test: Blessing Muzarabani makes records with 6/72 versus Bangladesh
What's the story
Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani claimed a record-breaking 6/72 in the 3rd innings of the 1st Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet.
His efforts helped the visitors bowl the Tigers out for 255.
Muzarabani's six-wicket spell follows the three wickets he claimed in the 1st innings. He finished with nine wickets in the Test.
Bangladesh have set Zimbabwe a target of 174 runs.
Records
2nd-best figures for a Zimbabwe bowler against Bangladesh in Tests
Muzarabani's 6/72 is now the 2nd-best figures for a Zimbabwe bowler against Bangladesh in Tests.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Douglas Hondo holds the record with figures worth 6/59 in Dhaka, 2005.
Hondo and Muzarabani are the only Zimbabweans with 6 wickets in an innings against Bangladesh in Tests.
Overall, Muzarabani is the 7th Zimbabwe bowler with 5-plus wickets in an innings against Bangladesh.
Stats
Muzarabani completes 50 Test wickets, registers 3rd five-wicket haul
Muzarabani owns 50 Test scalps from 11 matches at 20.62. This was his 3rd five-wicket haul in Tests.
His other two five-wicket hauls came against Afghanistan (6/95) and Ireland (7/58).
Muzarabani finished with match figures worth 9/122. This is now his best match figures in Test cricket.
He owns 28 wickets at home, 14 away (home of opposition) and 8 across neutral venues.
Information
100 FC scalps for Muzarabani
During the contest, Muzarabani also surpassed 100 wickets in First-Class cricket. He now owns 103 FC wickets from 30 matches. This was his 4th five-wicket haul in FC cricket.
Performance
Key details of the Sylhet Test
Bangladesh scored 191/10 in their 1st innings before Zimbabwe managed 273 runs.
In the 3rd innings, Bangladesh faltered for 255 runs. Besides Muzarabani's 6/72, Wellington Masakadza took 2/20. He finished with 5 wickets in the match.
Muzarabani picked the wickets of Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Jaker Ali and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.