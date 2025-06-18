'Not just Bazball': Joe Root on England's playing style
What's the story
Star England batter Joe Root has opened up on the 'Bazball' philosophy that has revolutionized their Test team since Brendon McCullum was appointed as head coach.
Speaking to Sky Sports, the former England captain said this phase has been the most fulfilling of his career.
He also clarified that there is more method to 'Bazball' than what is often reported in media.
Here's what he said.
Philosophy explained
Root on positive environment
Root said, "It has become the most fun time of my career-playing the way we play, the environment that has been created."
He praised Ben Stokes and McCullum for their roles in this transformation.
However, he also noted that 'Bazball' might not be the best term to describe their approach as it doesn't fully capture its complexity.
Performance boost
Most runs in WTC 2023-25
The 'Bazball' approach has not only transformed the England Test team but also boosted Root's individual performance.
Notably, he was the highest run-scorer of the 2023-25 World ICC Test Championship, further establishing himself as one of the top batsmen in international cricket.
Although England failed to reach the WTC final, Root scored 1,968 runs from 22 Tests at an average of 54.66. His tally includes 7 tons.
Career outlook
I want to enjoy playing, says Root
Looking back at his career, Root remains humble and wants to enjoy the game in his remaining years.
He said he wants to "enjoy playing" and cherish those moments like when he was a kid watching his father play cricket.
Notably, Root is in contention to break Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of 15,921 Test runs.
The former currently owns 13,006 runs from 153 Tests at an average of 50.80. At 34, he already has 36 Test tons.
Bazball
More on England's Bazball method
As mentioned, England have been a formidable force in Tests ever since McCullum and Stokes took over as the head coach and captain, respectively.
The dynamic pair has so far helped England record series win over several tough opponents.
England's Bazball approach is not restricted to their batting in Test cricket. The other aspects such as field placements and bowling changes also reflect the same.