What's the story

In a remarkable display of resilience and skill, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim registered the highest fourth-wicket partnership for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka in Test cricket.

The duo put together an impressive 264 runs during the ongoing 1st Test between the two sides at the Galle International Stadium.

Their stellar performance came after a rough start to the match, with Bangladesh losing three early wickets, opting to bat first.