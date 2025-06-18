1st Test: Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim set this record for Bangladesh
What's the story
In a remarkable display of resilience and skill, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim registered the highest fourth-wicket partnership for Bangladesh against Sri Lanka in Test cricket.
The duo put together an impressive 264 runs during the ongoing 1st Test between the two sides at the Galle International Stadium.
Their stellar performance came after a rough start to the match, with Bangladesh losing three early wickets, opting to bat first.
New benchmark
Shanto, Mushfiqur post highest 4th-wicket stand for Bangladesh versus SL
The 264-run partnership between Shanto and Mushfiqur is the highest for the 4th wicket for Bangladesh versus Sri Lanka in Tests, as per ESPNcricinfo.
It's also the 2nd-highest 4th-wicket stand in Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Tests.
The duo's stellar performance put Bangladesh in a strong position.
Shanto was finally out for 148 runs on Day 2 with Bangladesh getting reduced to 309/4.
Meanwhile, Rahim is going strong with the Tigers having surpassed the 400-run mark.
Personal milestones
How the two rescued Bangladesh
As mentioned, Bangladesh faltered after electing to bat on a spin-friendly Galle track. They were down to 45/3 in the first session.
Both Shanto and Mushfiqur batted the day out with precision thereafter. They returned unbeaten on 136* and 105* respectively.
Shanto, who completed his sixth Test ton, was dismissed by Asitha Fernando on Day 2. He slammed a 279-ball 148 (15 fours and 1 six).
Meanwhile, Mushfiqur, who raced to his 12th Test, is still unbeaten.
Information
Third Bangladesh pair with this feat
As per ESPNcricinfo, Shanto and Mushfiqur became the third Bangladesh pair to record a double-century partnership on Lankan soil. The duo joined Mohammad Ashraful and Mushfiqur (267 in Galle, 2013) and Mominul Haque and Shanto (242 in Galle, 2021).
Stats
Other notable stats
Playing his 36th Test, Shanto raced past 2,000 runs in Test cricket.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has racked up 2,037 runs at an average of 30.86. In addition to 6 tons, he owns 5 half-centuries.
Meanwhile, Mushfiqur scored his first ton since a match-winning 191 against Pakistan in August last year.
During his stay, he also became Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in Sri Lanka (Tests), breaking Mohammad Ashraful's record.