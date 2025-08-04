Aditya Infotech IPO listing tomorrow, GMP hints at big returns
What's the story
Aditya Infotech Ltd, a leading player in video security and surveillance products, is all set to debut its equity shares on August 5. The company's initial public offering (IPO) was open for subscription from July 29 to July 31 and witnessed robust demand. Ahead of the listing, market participants are closely watching the gray market premium (GMP) trends to estimate the likely listing price of shares.
Market performance
GMP today at ₹300 per share
Aditya Infotech's shares are witnessing a bullish trend in the unlisted segment, with a strong gray market premium (GMP). The GMP for today is ₹300 per share. This indicates that on the gray market, Aditya Infotech's shares are trading at a premium of 44% to their issue price. Based on this GMP, the estimated listing price of Aditya Infotech's shares would be ₹975 apiece.
IPO specifics
Issue was subscribed 100 times
The public issue of Aditya Infotech was launched on July 29 and closed on July 31. The company raised ₹1,300 crore at a fixed price band of ₹675 per share. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 74.07 lakh equity shares worth ₹500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.19 crore shares aggregating to ₹800 crore. The issue was subscribed by 100.69 times with retail investors segment subscribing at 50.87 times and the Non-Institutional Investors category booking at 72 times.