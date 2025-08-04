Aditya Infotech IPO listing tomorrow, GMP hints at big returns

Market performance

GMP today at ₹300 per share

Aditya Infotech's shares are witnessing a bullish trend in the unlisted segment, with a strong gray market premium (GMP). The GMP for today is ₹300 per share. This indicates that on the gray market, Aditya Infotech's shares are trading at a premium of 44% to their issue price. Based on this GMP, the estimated listing price of Aditya Infotech's shares would be ₹975 apiece.