Jharkhand government announces 3-day state mourning to honor Shibu Soren
What's the story
The Jharkhand government has declared a three-day state mourning from August 4 to August 6, 2025, after the demise of former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren. The decision was announced in an official statement that said all state functions would be canceled during this period. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings in honor of Soren.
Health and legacy
Soren was on life support for a month
Soren, who was 81 at the time of his death, had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related issues at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi since June 19. He suffered a stroke one and a half months ago and was on life support for the last month of his life. After his passing, the Jharkhand Assembly was also adjourned sine die to honor him.
Funeral details
Body to be taken to Ramgarh for last rites
State Health Minister Irfan Ansari has announced that Soren's body will be brought to Ranchi around 4:00pm on Monday. It will then be taken to his residence in the Morabadi area before being moved to the Jharkhand Assembly at 11:00am on Tuesday. After this, it will be transported to his native place, Nemra, in the Ramgarh district for the last rites.
Tributes paid
Shah, Kharge pay tributes to Soren
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge have paid tributes to Soren. Shah remembered Soren's fight for tribal rights, while Kharge recalled his role in Jharkhand's statehood movement and his work for water, forest, and land rights. Soren was a founding patron of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and served as CM thrice. He was elected to Lok Sabha eight times and served two terms in Rajya Sabha.