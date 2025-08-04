Jharkhand government announces 3-day state mourning to honor Shibu Soren 

The Jharkhand government has declared a three-day state mourning from August 4 to August 6, 2025, after the demise of former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Shibu Soren. The decision was announced in an official statement that said all state functions would be canceled during this period. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings in honor of Soren.

Health and legacy Soren was on life support for a month Soren, who was 81 at the time of his death, had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related issues at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi since June 19. He suffered a stroke one and a half months ago and was on life support for the last month of his life. After his passing, the Jharkhand Assembly was also adjourned sine die to honor him.

Funeral details Body to be taken to Ramgarh for last rites State Health Minister Irfan Ansari has announced that Soren's body will be brought to Ranchi around 4:00pm on Monday. It will then be taken to his residence in the Morabadi area before being moved to the Jharkhand Assembly at 11:00am on Tuesday. After this, it will be transported to his native place, Nemra, in the Ramgarh district for the last rites.