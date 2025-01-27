'Won't go to heaven...': Kharge reacts to Shah's holy dip
What's the story
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has stirred a controversy with his comments on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's holy dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Monday.
Addressing a rally in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Kharge said even if Shah were to be reborn 100 times, he wouldn't ascend to heaven.
He also asked if poverty ends or hunger is alleviated by taking a dip in the Ganga.
"Will taking a dip in Ganga remove poverty? Will people get food?" he asked.
Social critique
Kharge criticizes Shah's holy dip amidst social issues
Kharge also slammed the spending on such rituals when social issues such as child hunger and unpaid laborers are pressing.
He said, "But tell me, when a child is dying of hunger, is not going to school, laborers are not getting their dues...these people are spending thousands of rupees and competing for taking dips (in the Ganga)."
The Congress chief said that BJP leaders were competing to take a dip in the Ganga for the cameras.
Twitter Post
Watch Kharge's speech here
धर्म पर हम सभी की आस्था है, धर्म हम सभी के साथ है।— Congress (@INCIndia) January 27, 2025
लेकिन..
अगर धर्म के नाम पर किसी समाज में गरीबों का शोषण होगा.. तो हम कभी बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे।
: कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री @kharge
📍 महू, मध्य प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/Gbwfd0wLTV
Political appeal
Kharge urges people not to fall for Modi's 'false promises'
During his speech, Kharge also urged people not to fall for what he called "false promises of (Narendra) Modi."
"Such people cannot benefit the country. Our faith is in God—people perform 'puja' at home every day, all women move out of their homes after performing 'puja', there is no issue. But we have an issue with the poor being exploited in the name of religion," Kharge said.
Response
Whole Congress should apologize: BJP
The BJP has now responded to Kharge's remarks, accusing the Congress of being "anti-Hindu."
"Such a statement against Sanatan is very shameful. Congress is mocking the sentiments of Hindus and Sanatan. The whole Congress should apologize for Kharge's remark," BJP leader Sambit Patra said during a press conference.
"Will Congress insult other religious sentiments like they have been doing for Sanatan?" he added.