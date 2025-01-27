What's the story

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has stirred a controversy with his comments on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's holy dip at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Monday.

Addressing a rally in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Kharge said even if Shah were to be reborn 100 times, he wouldn't ascend to heaven.

He also asked if poverty ends or hunger is alleviated by taking a dip in the Ganga.

"Will taking a dip in Ganga remove poverty? Will people get food?" he asked.